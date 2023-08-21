Tammy L. Cecil, 59, of Fort Valley, died Aug. 17, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Peter D. Lips, 75, of Cross Junction, died Aug. 17, 2023, at his home. (VET!!)
Hi is survived by his wife, Dianne Lips.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Peggy H. Smeltzer, 72, of Gore, died Aug. 17, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Smeltzer.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Rudolph F. Woodward, 65, of Stephenson, died Aug. 16, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Woodward.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
