Roy F. Cooper, 78, of Clear Brook, died August 19, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Cooper.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Debbie L. Davis, 61, of Warren County, died August 10, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Davis.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Ray E. Harden, 74, of Stephenson, died August 19, 2020, at Washington DC VA Hospital. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Harden.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donna L. Knepp, 103, of Winchester, died August 19, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
