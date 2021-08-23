Kenneth S. Dodson, 84, of Winchester, died August 18, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy E. Dodson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Josie G. Justison, infant daughter of William and Nikki Justison, died August 22, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty L. Yates, 91, of Front Royal, died August 20, 2021, in Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
She was preceded in death be her husband, Charles F. Yates Jr.
Arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
