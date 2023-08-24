Vivian F. Shumaker, 76, of Winchester died Aug. 22, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 1:14 am
