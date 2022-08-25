Agnes R. Boggs, 92, of Berryville, died August 23, 2022, in Golden Living Center – Rose Hill, Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Boggs.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Lillie L. Johnson, 60, of Hagerstown, died August 19, 2022 in her residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mildred M. Swisher, 84, of Rio, West Virginia, died August 19, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center, Baker, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aryln W. Swisher.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
