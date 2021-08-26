Death notices for Aug. 26 Aug 26, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roy E. Jenkins Jr., 71, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died August 24, 2021, in VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie G. Jenkins.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Death Notices Death notices for Aug. 26 Catherine A. Pidgeon Harry Woodrow "Mickey" Copp, Jr. Death notices for Aug. 25 Paul Evelyn Bromley Jr. The Honorable Neil Randolph "Randy" Bryant Ronald Terry Clay Kenneth Sydney Dodson
