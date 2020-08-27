Kevin L. Butler, 56, of Gore, died on August 25, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Earl J. Moorehead, Jr., 65, of Winchester, died August 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Moorehead.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
J. Thomas Kremer, Jr., 83, of Winchester, died August 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. Kremer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jean E. Pitcock, 91, of Frederick County, died August 24, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace D. Pitcock.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Richard Price, 71, of Winchester, died August 24, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Price.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Bettye M. Violette, 80, of Warrenton, died August 25, 2020, in Brookside Rehabilitation.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Violette.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.