Death notices for Aug. 28 Aug 28, 2021

Joshua L. Hahn, 17, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died August 26, 2021.He is survived by his parents, Christopher L. and Marsha L. Hahn.Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
