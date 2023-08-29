Micheal A. Brandon Sr., 58, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died Aug. 26, 2023, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis M. Brandon.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Robert L. Eldreth Jr., 63, of Winchester, died Aug. 28, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center. (VET!!)
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service, Winchester.
Stephen P. Lewis II, 55, of Winchester, died Aug. 26, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
