James A. Elliott, 76, of Stephens City, died August 2, 2023, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Dian L. Elliott.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Marjory Merkel, 85, of Stephens City, died Aug. 2, 2023, at English Meadows Senior Living.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert L. Shanklin, 57, of Kirby, West Virginia, died August 1, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
