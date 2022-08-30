Carlton R. Anderson, 94, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died August 27, 2022 at E.A. Hawse Health and Rehab Center in Baker, WV.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Mildred M. Littleton, 86, of Berryville, August 27, 2022, in Golden Living Center – Rose Hill, Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Littleton.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville.
Timmy L. Moyers, 51, of Augusta, West Virginia, died August 27, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Peggy L. Omps, 73, of Berkeley Springs, West Virignia, died August 27, 2022, at Autumn Acres Personal Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Danny D. Omps.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
