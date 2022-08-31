Barbara L. Miller-Clem, 78, of Winchester, died August 30, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, George G. Clem III.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.