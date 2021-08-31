Thomas J. Barry, 77, of Front Royal, died August 28, 2021, at his home.
He was proceded in death by his wife, Sally J. Barry.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Lawanda S. Harper, 49, of Berryville, died August 30, 2021, in Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Zelma L. Osborne, 82, of Winchester, died August 29, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse L. Osborne.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.