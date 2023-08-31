Death notices for Aug. 31 Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loretta R. Wolfe, 87, of Winchester, died Aug. 29, 2023, in a local nursing home.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wolfe.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular A cause for celebration: Bluegrass legends reuniting in Winchester Murder charge lodged in connection with accident that led to Berryville teen's death New subdivision proposed for Berryville would have 214 homes Owners decide to sell Carter Hall estate instead of open country inn Clarke County cruises past Rock Ridge in emotional season opener Two dead, two injured in Mt. Jackson shooting Family of 24-year-old killed on Berryville Pike urges road safety improvements Wiley: online exchange shows fractures in Frederick County Republican Committee Sherando's rally falls short with late turnover Musselman rallies to beat Handley
