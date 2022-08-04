Claude R. Boaz, Jr., 66, of Winchester, died July 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.

Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville, West Virginia.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.