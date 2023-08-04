Patricia P. Lynn, 68, of Winchester, died August 3, 2023, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Lynn.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Earl H. Parker, 86, of Winchester, died August 2, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Parker.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

