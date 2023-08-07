Haidan B. Smallwood, 18, of Berryville, died Aug. 2, 2023 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.