Brenda E. Anderson, 62, of Wardensville, West Virginia, passed away August 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Homes.
August Frank Benson Jr., 85, of Augusta, West Virginia, died August 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Francis E. Bottiny, 54, of Winchester, died August 7, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Everhart.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
David L. Mathias Sr., 85, of Mathias, West Virginia, died August 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Judy C. Santini, 71, of Berryville, died August 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.