Janie Marie Benner Banks, 84, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Faust Banks.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
Sean Riley Butler, 23, of Frederick County, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Lois Aileen DeHaven, 95, of Springfield, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mary Elaine Freeman, 86, of Winchester, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John Wesley Haas, 63, of Winchester, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Michael Nelson Keener, 48, of Shanks, W.Va., died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Angela M. (Melvin) Keener.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Mary Elizabeth White, 95, of Berryville, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. White Sr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Gary W. Whittington, 55, of Ranson, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility, Kearneysville, W.Va.
He is survived by his, Brenda Vigueira Whittington.
Arrangements are by Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town, W.Va.
