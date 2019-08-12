Terry Lee Apfel, 62, of Frederick County died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ruth Nelson Apfel.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ashley Lynn Bean, 34, of Augusta, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Elaine Argyle Kiddy, 90, of Augusta, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Hampshire Health Care Center, Romney, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul O. Kiddy.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Russell Carroll Lambert, 81, of Winchester, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in a Warrenton nursing home.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Lambert.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Patricia Marie Murray, 66, of Front Royal, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Donald Wayne Lewis Nash, 69, of Gore, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Louise Crawford Nash.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Hubert T. Plaster Jr., 94, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Gardner Plaster.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nina Lee Wagoner, 91, of Baltimore, formerly of Hampshire County, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Julia Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, Hagerstown, Md.
She is survived by her husband, Jasper W. Wagoner.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
