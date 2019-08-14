Roger Lee Andrick, 61, of Berryville, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jean “Sandy” Henderson Andrick.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Ruth Lee Ritter Barton, 76, of Stephenson, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Nancy Jean Triggs Billmyer, 85, of Frederick County, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacques Everly “Jac” Billmyer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Annie Mae Waters Blair, 81, of Stephens City, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Blair.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Lt. Col. David Robert Lambert, U.S. Army, retired, 89, of Locust Grove, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home in Lake of the Woods.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Lambert.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, Locust Grove.
Iliff K. Maphis, 88, of Romney, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
Louise E. Rolle, 87, of Winchester, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Rolle Jr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John Ray Weatherholt, 50, of Round Hill, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Aldie.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.