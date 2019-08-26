John H. Anderson Sr., 91, of Bentonville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Jason Hunton Fletcher, 39, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Gary Lynn "Slinky" Grant, 64, of Woodstock, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg.
George Leslie "Eli" Jones, 73, of Suffolk, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. VET!!!
He is survived by his wife, Helen Corbin Jones.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Ruth Lancaster Patton, 97, of Winchester, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Charles Patton Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
