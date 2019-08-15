Rosetta “Mama Rose” Harrison Foster Washington Bailey, 88, of Front Royal, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bailey.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Delores Vivian Hooke, 82, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, Md.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Benjamin Hook Sr.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
Mary Catherine Musser, 74, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sonny Richard Kerns, and her second husband, Kenneth Ray Musser.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Billy Kidd Pitcock, 59, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Retha May Ritter, 71, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil Winfred Ritter.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
