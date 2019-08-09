Ellen Arnold, 88, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Arnold.
Arrangements are by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, Salem.
Fitzhugh Bryarly Christian Brown, 84, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Winchester, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Brown.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester
Justin JaCory Payne, 38, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Erica Soule Payne.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Glenn A. Rankin, 62, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sours.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Betty Ortiz Starke, 63, of Luray, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.