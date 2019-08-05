John Herman Gress Jr., 53, of Strasburg died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Billiejo Withers.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary Josephine “Maeve” Hannigan, 85, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester James Hannigan.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
Margaret B. Kohne, of Winchester, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther B. Kohne Jr.
Arrangements are by Money and King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Vienna.
Maj. Ira Edwin McNally Jr., U.S. Army, retired, 93, of Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home. VET!!!
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean McNally.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ralph Allen Richards, 32, of Winchester, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Desiree Coffey Richards.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Barbara L. Vinson, 81, of Winchester, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ernest Fisher.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Robert Alan “Bobby” Wiley, 67, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Margot Guynn Wiley.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood, W.Va.
