Barbara Ludlow Hoisington Bagley, 66, of Stephens City, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Allen Bagley Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Rubye Lee Skinner, 83, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Skinner.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Michael David Solma, 72, of Lake Frederick, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jean Smith Solma.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
