Carolyn “Sue” Asjodi, 68, of Stephens City, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Mike M. Asjodi.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Donald W. “Donnie” “Don” Brill, 85, of Maurertown, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah Mildred Brill.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John Thomas Deignan, 53, of Mathews County, formerly of Winchester, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Paul Deignan.
Arrangements are by Bliley’s-Central, Richmond.
Roger L. Graham, 95, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Graham.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard Nelson “Rick” Keefer, 53, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center
He is survived by his wife, Nannette Lynn Webb Keefer.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
