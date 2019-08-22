Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.