June Virginia Allanson, 93, of Winchester, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Allanson.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Hazel V. Brookshire, 83, of Manassas, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Fox Trail Assisted Living, Stephens City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt N. Brookshire.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Dean Milton Cook, 62, of Winchester, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Glen Donald Dunham, 81, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann Newcome Dunham.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood, W.Va.
The Rev. Miguel Angel Escobar, 69, formerly of Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ga.
Virginia Catherine Orndorff Fox, 86, of Winchester, formerly of Gore, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Fox.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Vivian Hinkle, 95, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Betty Morris Potter, 71, of Bluemont, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Elmer Potter.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
