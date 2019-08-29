Norman L. Baker, 93, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., formerly of Fauquier County, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Baker.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Therese Catherine Curtin, 88, of Star Tannery, formerly of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her daughter’s residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leonard Curtin.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
Velma Jane Henry, 94, of Winchester, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lynn Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Wilson Henry.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Doris I. “Biddy” May, 92, of Frederick County, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J.R. “Tony” May.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty Ann Shanklin, 79, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville.
Robert Paul “Rob” Willsey, 44, of Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
