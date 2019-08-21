Jack Lee Cooley, 82, of Middletown, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Lee Garrett Cooley.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Geremy R. Helmick, 15, of Inwood, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his parents, Gregory R. Helmick and Michelle Keefer Helmick.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Anna Barrett Kenney, 82, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ronald Maurice Price, 85, of Berryville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Jean Thornton Price.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
