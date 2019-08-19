Robert Carl Cooper, 96, of Washington, D.C., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Anne Cooper.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Carroll N. Omps, 75, of Bloomery, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Lena S. Omps.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sheldon Keith Younker, 58, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Christine Crouse Younker,
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
