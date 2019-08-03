James William Coffinberger, 83, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Coffinberger.
Donald Holland "Don" Germain, 91, of Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. VET!!!
He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Sanseviere Germain.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory.
Freda Mae (Seldon) Greenebaum, 84, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Winchester, and Columbia, Md., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Goes Funeral Care and Crematory, Fort Collins.
Geraldine Ruth Whitlock "Gerry" McDonald, 82, formerly of Winchester, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her Littlestown, Pa., summer home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Lee "Sonny" McDonald.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Roger Randolph Ramey, of Winchester, formerly of Charles Town, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sudduth Ramey.
Arrangements are by Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.
Garry Dunbar Sale, 76, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. VET!!!
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
June Marie White, 97, of Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert W. White.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
