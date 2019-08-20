Marcella Pauline Hammond, 74, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Eugene Hammond.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
Gale Edward Hovermale, 70, of Winchester, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sara Catherine Loudermilk, 93, of Stephens City, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Dale Loudermilk.
Arrangements are by Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland, Md.
Louis Joseph Menotti, 87, of Augusta, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Foy Menotti.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Olive Webber Crosby Gardiner Williams, 95, of Frederick County, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Rebecca A. “Becky” Williams, 72, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
