McClellan T. Galliher Jr., 91, of McGaheysville, VA, died Aug 7, 2023 at Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Michael N. Moore, 83, of Capon Bridge, WV died Aug 6, 2023 in his residence. (VET!)
He is survived by his wife, Sandra H. Moore.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service, Winchester.
