William L. Cullipher, 77, of Capon Bridge, died July 28, 2023, at VA Hospital, Martinsburg, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn M. McNeil.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Bonnie G. Knupp, 88, of Stephenson, died Aug. 7, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Larry D. Shores, 75, of Winchester, died Aug. 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth D. Shores.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
