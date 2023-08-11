James D. Braithwaite, 91, of Berryville, died August 9, 2023 at his home.
A service will be held 11 A.M. August 16, 2023 at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Arrangements are handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Michael A. Sexton 51, died August 8th, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center. He was a 1991 graduate of Central High School in Woodstock, VA. He was previously employed in the construction industry. Michaels favorite hobbies were fishing and watching NASCAR. He leaves behind the love of his life of 24 years, Donna Pike, brothers Terry (Emily), Shannon (Crystal). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Janet Sexton. Per his wishes, services will be private.
Randy J. Michael, 56, of Romney, WV, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Morgan T. Jenkins, 72, of Baker, WV, died on August 7, 2023 after a short illness. Todd was born on May 7, 1951
All services are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
