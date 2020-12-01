Edward J. Bell III, 90, of Winchester, died Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Meredith Bell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Brian D. Crawford, 39, of Frederick County, died Nov. 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jacy Crawford.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Luella Eichhorst, 85, of Frederick County, died Nov. 28, 2020, at Consulate Health Care, Woodstock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Eichhorst.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Leo W. Heavner, 72 of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Heavner.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Cynthia E. Milotte, 89, of Stephens City, died Nov. 28, 2020, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis H. Milotte, Jr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Daniel L. Peck, age 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Nov. 27, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Maryland.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy F. M. Peck.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, WV.
