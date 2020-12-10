Leonard D. Jackson III, 86, of Gore, died Dec. 7, 2020, at Spring Arbor Nursing Facility.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Virgil A. Wilkins Jr., 62, of Winchester, died Dec. 7, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his companion, Judy E. Triplett.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
