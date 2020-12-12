Ronald L. Conneway, 86, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Dec. 10, 2020, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn M. Conneway.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Caroline B. Devlin, 77, of Winchester, died Dec. 10, 2020, her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Clarence R. Godlove, 92, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Dec. 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine W. Godlove.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV.
Joyce V. McDonald, 79, of Shanks, West Virginia, died Dec. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta WV.
Fern E. Montgomery, 74, of Points, West Virginia, died Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
