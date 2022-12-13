Gary L. Cook, 80, of Berryville, died Dec. 11, 2022, in Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville.
He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Cook.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty J. Funkhouser, 88, of Wardensville, West Virignia, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan S. Funkhouser, Sr.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Clifton M. Himelwright, Jr., 49, of Capon Springs, West Virginia, died Dec. 8, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Bonnie A. Justice, 62, of Berryville, died Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Archie T. Justice.
Arrangements are Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Judith E. Meade, 78, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Stonerise Berkeley Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Meade, Sr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Jana M. White, 73, of Stephens City, died Dec. 11, 2022, in WInchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Jack E. White, Jr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.