Daniel J. “Danny” Hesse, Jr., 60, of Winchester, died Dec. 11, 2021, at Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl R. Hesse.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virgnia.
Emma J. Hockman, 91, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Dec. 12, 2021, at a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hockman.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Louise K. Milam, of Pennsylvania, died Dec. 11, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia, Stephens City.
Helen P. Robinson, 95, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Dec. 12, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab, Baker, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Robinson.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
