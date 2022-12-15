Lillie A. McDonald, 66, of Stephens City, died Dec. 11, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. McDonald.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Harry B. Pingley, 90, of Winchester, died Dec. 13, 2022, in Hilltop House Assisted Living.
He was preceeded in death by his wife, Mary B. Pingley.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Lenora P. Timbrook, 92, of Romney, West Virginia, died Dec. 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
