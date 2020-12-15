William J. Cooper Jr., of Winchester, died Dec. 8, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores B. Cooper.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ralph W. Kelley, 93, of Gore, died Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Carolyn R. Lewis, 82, Frederick County, died Dec. 11, 2020, at Hilltop Inspirit Assisted Living Community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Lewis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mildred L. Luttrell, 99, of Winchester, died Dec. 11, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Luttrell, Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Harry W. Meek, 74, of Burlington, West Virginia, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
