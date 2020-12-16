Betty L. Burton, 92, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Dec. 13, 2020, at the Gettysburg Center in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenwood T. Burton.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Denise M. Carroll, 53, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Carroll.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Linda L. Donovan, 72, of Boyce, died Dec. 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Brian J. Donovan.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Wesley E. W. Hiett, 90, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Dec. 14, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary J. L. Hiett.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Pauline A. Higgins, 84, of Winchester, died Dec. 13, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Higgins.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Dodd J. Kline, 86, of Winchester, died Dec. 14, 2020, at The Retreat at Berryville.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy E. Kline.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donald A. Nesselrodte, 84, of Winchester, died Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jane C. Payne, 60, of Winchester, died Dec. 11, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Payne Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Ruby R. Pugh, 93, of Winchester, died Dec. 14, 2020, at a local nursing home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.