Joan C. Dellinger, 88, of Berryville, died Nov. 30, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, George W. Dellinger.
Arrangement are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Elaine M. Polston, 75, of Winchester, died Nov. 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Mildred F. Tidwell, 78, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Shirley Veach, 69, of Purgitsville, West Virginia, died Nov. 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Teresa L. Wilkins, 72, of Bluemont, died Nov. 22, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Blair.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
