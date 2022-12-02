Thomas W. Shade, 15, of Stephens City, died Nov. 30, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. He is survived by his mother, Mia G. Mazzoccoli. Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Death notices for Dec. 2

Thomas W. Shade, 15, of Stephens City, died Nov. 30, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.

He is survived by his mother, Mia G. Mazzoccoli.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.