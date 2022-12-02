Death notices for Dec. 2

Thomas W. Shade, 15, of Stephens City, died Nov. 30, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. He is survived by his mother, Mia G. Mazzoccoli. Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
