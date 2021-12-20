Diane L. Adams, 60, of Berkeley Springs, West Virignia, died Dec. 16, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Adams.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Donna S. Bowers, 65, of Warrenton, died Dec. 18, 2021, in Warrenton.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Nellie R. Camp, 84, of Harrisonbug, died Dec. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Health Center, Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Lisa M. W. D. Day, 61, of Winchester, died Dec. 18, 2021, in Inova Fairfax Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Day.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Carol J. Jordan, 60, of Romney, West Virignia, died Dec. 16, 2021. at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Helen V. Smallwood, 77, of Winchester, died Dec. 15, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester A. Smallwood.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Gary E. Tutwiler, 53, of Romney, West Virginia, died Dec. 16, 2021 at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital, Cumberland, Maryland.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Ralph H. Whitacre, Jr., 68, of Winchester, died Dec. 16, 2021, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
