Leah R. Chapman, 43, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Dec. 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Karen D. Lockhart, 66, of Winchester, died Dec. 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis B. Lockhart.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Olga F. Ross, 91, of White Post, died Dec. 17, 2022, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dollie N. Spencer, 91, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Dec. 16, 2022, at UPMC, Cumberland, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Spencer, Jr.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
Tyler M. Talbert, 21, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Dec. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Betty L. Weaver, 91, of Paw Paw, West Virginia died Dec. 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Weaver.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
Fred H. Wharton, 84, of Winchester, died Dec. 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Carrie L. Wright, 75, of Front Royal, died Dec. 17, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Wright.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
