Carolyn A. Bowman, 74, of Shanks, West Virginia, died Dec. 17, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
James H. Burkett Jr., 84, of Points, West Virginia, died Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Shirley J. Burkett, 82, of Points, West Virginia, died Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Geneva O. Ecelberger, 96, of Winchester, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Earl C. Harsh, 78, of Cross Junction, died Dec. 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Harsh.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Houshang Mahdavian, 70, of Berryville, died Dec. 17, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Fatemeh Asmand.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Joseph M. Lingo, 81, of Strasburg, died Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Bonnie L. McCloud, 68, of Martinsburg, died Dec. 18, 2020, in Berkeley Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Nancy B. O’Neal, 82, of Winchester, died Dec. 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis O’Neal.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty L. Pingley, 91, of Haymarket, died Dec. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pingley.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ronald L. Sage, 78, of Frederick County, died Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.
Hi is survived by his wife, Nancy Sage.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Roger L. Showalter, 71, of Winchester, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lucinda A. Thomas, 69, of Winchester, died Dec. 20, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Thomas.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Betsy L. Whitehead, 77, of Winchester, died Dec. 18, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Whitehead.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Roger G. Woodson III, 36, of Front Royal, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
