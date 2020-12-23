Thomas M. Dade, 68, of Winchester, died Dec. 14, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Sheila A. Jobe, 72, of Frederick County, died Dec. 21, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Tyson Jobe.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Statton M. Malone, 87, Frederick County, died Dec. 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Malone.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard L Runion Sr., 82, of Winchester, died Dec. 21, 2020, at his home. VET!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Runion.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donald R. Taylor, 57, of Winchester, died Dec. 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Gladys O. C. Willis, 94, of Warren County, died Dec. 17, 2020, at Rose Hill Nursing Facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick T. Willis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Janice L. Wise, 71, of Winchester, died Dec. 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Wise.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.